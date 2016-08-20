Australia Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - Australia's Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 20/8/16 New Zealand's centre Ryan Crotty (R) celebrates with team mates after scoring a first try. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - Australia's Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 20/8/16 New Zealand's Dane Coles runs through Australian defence in the first half. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - Australia's Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 20/8/16 Australia's Bernard Foley (with ball) and the team react after another New Zealand try. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - Australia's Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 20/8/16New Zealand's Dane Coles scores a try as Australia's Nick Phipps fails to stop him in the second half. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - Australia's Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 20/8/16Australia's fullback Israel Folau throws away his wrist tape before the end of the match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - Australia's Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 20/8/16 New Zealand's centre Ryan Crotty scores the first try as Australia's Will Genia attempts to tackle. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - Australia's Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 20/8/16New Zealand perform the Haka before their match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY New Zealand cruised to their biggest victory over Australia in 20 years on Saturday, crushing the hosts 42-8 in the first game of the Rugby Championship to take a big step towards retaining the Bledisloe Cup.

The world champions ran in six tries in a one-sided game, condemning Australia to their biggest defeat by their arch-rivals since 1996.

Australia took an early lead with a penalty from flyhalf Bernard Foley but it did not last long. Inside centre Ryan Crotty crossed the line for the first try before flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored following a series of slick passes from the visitors.

The lead was extended when blindside flanker Jerome Kaino scored after charging down a kick and winger Waisake Naholo claimed the fourth try late in the first half, with Barrett again instrumental.

Australia attempted a rally in the second half but a mistake from centre Tevita Kuridrani allowed New Zealand prop Dan Coles to score the visitors' fifth try. Replacement winger Julian Savea ran in the sixth, shrugging off would-be tacklers to touch down in the corner.

Australia's Nick Phipps grabbed a consolation try after New Zealand captain Kieran Read was sin-binned for denying a scoring opportunity.

Australia made a number of changes to their team after a series whitewash by England in June and coach Michael Cheika recalled several overseas-based players.

"I thought we defended very poorly. Defence is attitude," Cheika told reporters.

"I feel I have let the players down because I haven't put them in the frame of mind to do whatever it takes, particularly in defence," he added.

Australia must now beat the All Blacks in Wellington on Aug. 27 to avoid a 14th consecutive Bledisloe Cup defeat. They have not won in New Zealand since 2001.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen praised the attitude of his team, reinforced by a desire to win in Australia after defeat by their rivals last year in Sydney cost them the 2015 Rugby Championship.

"We wanted to really focus on our attitude and our preparation, we have come here and the last couple of times it hasn't been great for us," Hansen said.

"Mentally, we were right on the button and when you're like that and you have a bit of talent, you can do things."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)