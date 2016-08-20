Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
SYDNEY New Zealand cruised to their biggest victory over Australia in 20 years on Saturday, crushing the hosts 42-8 in the first game of the Rugby Championship to take a big step towards retaining the Bledisloe Cup.
The world champions ran in six tries in a one-sided game, condemning Australia to their biggest defeat by their arch-rivals since 1996.
Australia took an early lead with a penalty from flyhalf Bernard Foley but it did not last long. Inside centre Ryan Crotty crossed the line for the first try before flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored following a series of slick passes from the visitors.
The lead was extended when blindside flanker Jerome Kaino scored after charging down a kick and winger Waisake Naholo claimed the fourth try late in the first half, with Barrett again instrumental.
Australia attempted a rally in the second half but a mistake from centre Tevita Kuridrani allowed New Zealand prop Dan Coles to score the visitors' fifth try. Replacement winger Julian Savea ran in the sixth, shrugging off would-be tacklers to touch down in the corner.
Australia's Nick Phipps grabbed a consolation try after New Zealand captain Kieran Read was sin-binned for denying a scoring opportunity.
Australia made a number of changes to their team after a series whitewash by England in June and coach Michael Cheika recalled several overseas-based players.
"I thought we defended very poorly. Defence is attitude," Cheika told reporters.
"I feel I have let the players down because I haven't put them in the frame of mind to do whatever it takes, particularly in defence," he added.
Australia must now beat the All Blacks in Wellington on Aug. 27 to avoid a 14th consecutive Bledisloe Cup defeat. They have not won in New Zealand since 2001.
New Zealand coach Steve Hansen praised the attitude of his team, reinforced by a desire to win in Australia after defeat by their rivals last year in Sydney cost them the 2015 Rugby Championship.
"We wanted to really focus on our attitude and our preparation, we have come here and the last couple of times it hasn't been great for us," Hansen said.
"Mentally, we were right on the button and when you're like that and you have a bit of talent, you can do things."
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.