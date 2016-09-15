SYDNEY Argentina gave the All Blacks something of a fright last weekend and if they can maintain their intensity for a full 80 minutes this weekend a first Rugby Championship win over the Wallabies on Australian soil could be in prospect.

The Pumas took the game to New Zealand with an explosive mixture of forward power and backline expansiveness for a full 50 minutes in Hamilton last weekend before succumbing 57-22 to the best team in the world.

Coming on the back of a victory over South Africa in Salta in their previous outing, the display sent out a clear message that Argentina are a significant threat to an Australia team still finding their confidence.

"They're good around the field, their offload play's brilliant and they're just a different outfit," said Wallabies flanker Michael Hooper.

"It's something we're getting more used to but not something we're fully across yet."

Australia coach Michael Cheika's focus this week has, as always, been on his own team, who snapped a six-match losing streak with their 23-17 victory over the Springboks in Brisbane last Saturday.

Their hopes of retaining the Rugby Championship title effectively disappeared with the back-to-back losses to the All Blacks with which they opened their campaign.

There was promise enough in the nervy win over South Africa last weekend, however, to suggest that the Wallabies can extend their 11-match winning streak on home soil against the Pumas at Perth Oval.

Cheika has retained Dean Mumm, who shored up Australia's lineout at Lang Park, in his back row and kept intact the playmaking axis of scrumhalf Will Genia, flyhalf Quade Cooper and inside centre Bernard Foley.

It is Australia's defensive effort, which was sometimes woeful against the All Blacks, that seems likely to decide whether the powerful Pumas can be kept at bay, however.

Number eight Facundo Isa, who has more carries than any other player in the championship this year according to Opta statistics, led the full frontal assault on New Zealand's defensive line which was so effective in Hamilton.

The 22-year-old will be joined on Saturday by Juan Manuel Leguizamon, who returns to the Argentina back row in one of four changes to the side after a leg injury kept him out of the All Blacks test.

A 70-cap veteran of three World Cups, Leguizamon said Argentina had to be wary of the Wallabies however poor their recent form.

"We made a great effort against the All Blacks, but against this type of team that is not enough," he said.

"Australia are a very unpredictable opponent. Although some may think they are not at their best, they are a team that defends to perfection and so it proved in the World Cup.

"In addition, their attack always has different variations. We cannot relax because otherwise we will suffer."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)