Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
SYDNEY Australia stunned Argentina with three tries in the opening 12 minutes but were forced to defend their lead for much of the remainder of the Rugby Championship test before running out 36-20 winners at Perth Oval on Saturday.
Outstanding scrumhalf Will Genia scored two of the home side's five tries with centre Samu Kerevi, winger Dane Haylett-Petty and flanker Michael Hooper also crossing. Bernard Foley kicked four conversions and Reece Hodge a late penalty.
Winger Santiago Cordero and number eight Facundo Isa scored Argentina's tries and flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez contributed 10 points from the boot but the Pumas were unable reproduce the form that gave the All Blacks a minor scare last week.
New Zealand reclaimed the championship title from Australia after their 41-13 victory over South Africa earlier on Saturday gave them four bonus point wins from four matches.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-