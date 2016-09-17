SYDNEY Australia stunned Argentina with three tries in the opening 12 minutes but were forced to defend their lead for much of the remainder of the Rugby Championship test before running out 36-20 winners at Perth Oval on Saturday.

Outstanding scrumhalf Will Genia scored two of the home side's five tries with centre Samu Kerevi, winger Dane Haylett-Petty and flanker Michael Hooper also crossing. Bernard Foley kicked four conversions and Reece Hodge a late penalty.

Winger Santiago Cordero and number eight Facundo Isa scored Argentina's tries and flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez contributed 10 points from the boot but the Pumas were unable reproduce the form that gave the All Blacks a minor scare last week.

New Zealand reclaimed the championship title from Australia after their 41-13 victory over South Africa earlier on Saturday gave them four bonus point wins from four matches.

