LONDON (Reuters) – - Argentina will host Australia at Twickenham in their Rugby Championship match on Oct. 8, moving the southern hemisphere competition over the equator for the first time, its organisers said on Tuesday.

The clash will reprise the Rugby World Cup semifinal the two teams played at the same London venue in October, which the Wallabies won 29-15.

The four countries that contest the Rugby Championship, which also includes world champions New Zealand and South Africa, filled the four semifinal places at last year’s sell-out event.

The October match is expected to provide lucrative returns, offering "an ever-growing fan base in the United Kingdom ... the opportunity to see two of the world's most entertaining teams to compete for one of the world's toughest trophies," Andy Marinos, chief executive of organisers SANZAAR said in a statement. England's Rugby Football Union welcomed the decision.

"After welcoming so many teams and fans here during the Rugby World Cup, it’s fantastic to be able to open our doors again... I'm sure that it’s set to be another high-octane encounter," RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie said. Argentina joined the expanded Rugby Championship in 2012. Their other two home matches in this year's competition will be against the Springboks in Salta on Aug. 27 and the All Blacks in Buenos Aires on Oct. 1.

The competition begins on Aug. 20 and ends on Oct. 8.

