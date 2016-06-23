Rugby Union - Argentina v Australia - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Semi Final - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 25/10/15Argentina players huddle at the end of the gameReuters / Stefan WermuthLivepic

WELLINGTON Argentina will 'host' Australia in their final Rugby Championship clash on Oct. 8 in London, the tournament's first match held outside of the southern hemisphere.

The match at Twickenham, confirmed by the tournament's governing body SANZAAR on Thursday, is a repeat of last year's World Cup semi-final at the same venue.

Argentina host the All Blacks the previous week, while Australia face the South Africa in Pretoria on Oct. 1.

The Pumas' other home games are in Salta and Buenos Aires.

After Twickenham, Michael Cheika's Wallabies head back to New Zealand for the third and final Bledisloe Cup match at Eden Park on Oct. 22, before returning to the northern hemisphere for their end of season tour.

SANZAAR also announced it had changed the bonus-point system for the tournament starting Aug. 20, adopting the same criteria introduced for Super Rugby, the southern hemisphere's provincial championship.

Instead of earning a bonus point for scoring four tries, teams must score three tries more than their opponents to earn the additional point.

"SANZAAR ... reviewed the bonus point system implemented into Super Rugby this year and believed it had a significant impact in rewarding the more dominant teams, created a competition for the full 80 minutes and is providing a reward system that recognises both attack and defence," chief executive Andy Marinos said in a statement.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)