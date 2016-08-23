Australia Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - Australia's Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 20/8/16 New Zealand's fly half Beauden Barrett (C) runs to score a try as Australian defence watches on. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - Australia's Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 20/8/16Australia's Scott Fardy fails to tackle New Zealand's Julian Savea during the second half. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia Rugby Union - Bledisloe Cup - Australia's Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks - Olympic Stadium, Sydney, Australia - 20/8/16 New Zealand's centre Ryan Crotty scores the first try as Australia's Will Genia attempts to tackle. REUTERS/Jason Reed

New Zealand opened their Rugby Championship campaign with a thumping win over Australia last week but the world champions are bracing for a tough encounter against a wounded Wallabies side determined to salvage their pride on Saturday.

The All Blacks romped to a 42-8 victory in Sydney to quash any notion of a tricky transitional period following the retirement of several New Zealand greats, with this weekend's encounter in Wellington seen as another big test for Steve Hansen's developing side.

"We just need to put ourselves in their shoes and think about what we would be doing and the edge and intensity we would have at training," All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino told New Zealand media on Tuesday.

"They have had a lot of injuries but even when you look at the guys who didn't play, they have got a lot of class there. Whoever they put in there is going to have a lot of determination to better their performance," he added.

"I know if that was us, we would be doing everything possible to play a lot better and get a win and that is what we are expecting."

Australia must win to retain any hope of winning back the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2003 but Wallabies back-rower David Pocock has seen little from the new-look All Blacks to suggest they are inferior to last year's World Cup winners.

"It's an incredible side," Pocock said.

"You look at guys like Beauden Barrett and the depth that they have in fly-half, halfback, across the field really, New Zealand is in a really strong position in terms of their depth and you see that with their Super Rugby teams.

"There's no surprises that they've kicked on from last year on the back of the World Cup."

Criticised in the past for following up brilliant performances with mediocre ones, Kaino believes the All Blacks have plenty of motivation to put in a performance at Wellington to match last week's brilliance in Sydney.

"It is all about attitude and mindset," he said. "We have got the mindset that we haven't done anything, that we haven't achieved anything.

"And how we will feel on Saturday if we lost at home to Australia. For us, it is back to square one. We haven't got the cup."

(Reporting by John O'Brien in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)