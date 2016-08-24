WELLINGTON All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's plans to rejuvenate his squad ahead of the 2019 World Cup continued on Thursday with uncapped centre Anton Lienert-Brown named to make his test debut against Australia in their Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, called into the squad when Sonny Bill Williams ruptured his Achilles tendon at the Rio Olympics, replaces Ryan Crotty for the match in Wellington, which also doubles as a Bledisloe Cup clash.

"He had a very good Super (Rugby) season with strong performances throughout and we expect him to take the step up," Hansen said of Lienert-Brown's selection.

"We're really looking forward to seeing him play in the international arena."

Crotty sustained a head knock in the All Blacks' 42-8 victory over the Wallabies last week in Sydney, which has tested the side's midfield stocks with George Moala suffering a knee injury in the build-up to the match.

Charlie Ngatai was also not considered due to ongoing concussion symptoms.

Waikato Chiefs centre Seta Tamanivalu, who played two tests in June but was not included in the original Rugby Championship squad, comes on to the bench.

Julian Savea returns on the left wing for the injured Waisake Naholo while Ben Smith and Israel Dagg swap positions with Smith reverting to fullback and Dagg moving to the right wing.

Loosehead prop Joe Moody returns after recovering from a neck injury, while Dane Coles starts at hooker after he played more than 75 minutes last week while battling pain from a rib cartilage injury.

Auckland Blues hooker James Parsons, who played one test in 2014, has also been brought on to the replacements bench after Nathan Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury and Codie Taylor was concussed in Sydney.

All Blacks: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith; 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-James Parsons, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Liam Squire, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Seta Tamanivalu

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)