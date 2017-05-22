CAPE TOWN The Springboks will host New Zealand in Cape Town for the first time since 2008 in the 2017 Rugby Championship, South African Rugby confirmed as they named the Boks' home venues for this year’s Southern Hemisphere championship on Monday.

The test will take place on Oct. 7 and will be the final match for both teams in this year's competition, though the exact venue for the fixture remains in question.

Cape Town's traditional rugby stadium, Newlands, must prove it meets the city's safety standards for such a high-profile fixture first. The match is likely to be moved to the more modern stadium built for the 2010 football World Cup if the 129-year-old ground cannot get the required certification.

Local media have reported there are concerns over narrow walkways and insufficient exits at Newlands, which was last upgraded ahead of the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

The Boks will also play in Bloemfontein for the first time since 2010 when they host Australia at the Free State Stadium on Sept. 30. They will open their Rugby Championship campaign at home against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Aug. 19.

