NELSPRUIT, South Africa South Africa will be seeking to put an unconvincingly narrow series win over Ireland in June behind them when they host Argentina in their opening match in The Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The Springboks edged past Ireland to a 2-1 series victory in their three-test series two months ago under new coach Allister Coetzee.

It was their first outing since a third-place finish at the last year’s Rugby World Cup, where they beat Argentina in London to the bronze medal.

It was a wobbly start to a new World Cup cycle for a largely inexperienced side. Coetzee has therefore looked to players with more experience to bolster his side and on Thursday named 117-cap Bryan Habana on the wing in order to bring more composure with both ball in hand and in terms of on-field influence.

Also recalled after almost two years out of the side is utility back Johan Goosen, who will play at fullback but can also fill in at centre and flyhalf. Goosen is much admired in South African rugby circles, and had brilliant last season in France, but has been injury-prone in the past. His recall to the side is clearly with one eye on the next World Cup in Japan.

Both Habana and Goosen bring a calming influence that was missing when the Boks were humbled by Argentina at home in the Rugby Championship last year and then weeks later by Japan at the World Cup.

“This game is not so complicated, we tend to over complicate it at times,” said Coetzee in the build-up to Saturday’s test at the Mbombela Stadium. The South Americans are taking part in the southern Hemisphere competition -- which also includes Australia and world champions New Zealand -- for the fifth year since its expansion. But, with just two wins in 21 previous games, there remains a chasm of consistency that they will be looking to close.

Scrumhalf Martin Landajo returns to a side that will have gained great experience this year as most played for the new Buenos Aires-based franchise, the Jaguares, in the Super Rugby competition.

“Whenever we play against South Africa we know if they get the momentum it’s going to be difficult for us,” Argentine defence coach Pablo Bouza told reporters.

