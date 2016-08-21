JOHANNESBURG Prop Julian Redelinghuys has dropped out of the South Africa squad to play Argentina this weekend after suffering a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the next six weeks, the South African Rugby Union said on Sunday. He suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday’s 30-23 win for the Springboks over the Pumas in Nelspruit in their opening match of the Rugby Championship. The two sides meet again in Salta on Saturday.

“Losing Julian is a massive blow to us because it comes at a time when he is playing really good rugby. Vincent Koch did extremely well when he came on as replacement, and Julian’s injury now presents him with an ideal opportunity,” said Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

Prop Lourens Adriaanse, drafted into the squad as cover last week, will travel to Argentina along with Trevor Nyakane, left out of the first match because of injury concerns.

But scrumhalf Francois Hougaard will stay behind to continue with treatment on a injured knee, SARU added.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Claree Lovell)