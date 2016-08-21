Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG Prop Julian Redelinghuys has dropped out of the South Africa squad to play Argentina this weekend after suffering a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the next six weeks, the South African Rugby Union said on Sunday. He suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday’s 30-23 win for the Springboks over the Pumas in Nelspruit in their opening match of the Rugby Championship. The two sides meet again in Salta on Saturday.
“Losing Julian is a massive blow to us because it comes at a time when he is playing really good rugby. Vincent Koch did extremely well when he came on as replacement, and Julian’s injury now presents him with an ideal opportunity,” said Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.
Prop Lourens Adriaanse, drafted into the squad as cover last week, will travel to Argentina along with Trevor Nyakane, left out of the first match because of injury concerns.
But scrumhalf Francois Hougaard will stay behind to continue with treatment on a injured knee, SARU added.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.