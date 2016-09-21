Pat Lambie of South Africa kicks a penalty during their Rugby World Cup Semi-Final match against New Zealand at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

JOHANNESBURG Flyhalf Pat Lambie, who has not played for South Africa since June, was named among four call-ups to the Springboks squad for their last two Rugby Championship matches, the South African Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

Lambie was joined by Lood de Jager, Willie le Roux and Julian Redelinghuys in a 31-man squad for the home tests on Oct 1. against Australia and Oct. 8 against world champions New Zealand.

Lambie suffered concussion early in the first test against Ireland in June, returning last weekend for the first time in domestic competitions for the Sharks.

Le Roux was dropped after the Ireland series while De Jager missed last weekend’s defeat by the All Blacks in Christchurch due to injury. Redelinghuys has recovered from a hamstring injury suffered in the narrow win over Argentina in Nelspruit last month – the Boks' only victory in four matches in this year’s Championship.

Coach Allister Coetzee said he had opted for continuity despite three successive defeats.

“Although the results have not gone our way so far in the campaign, I think it will be good to keep the current squad together so that we can build continuity,” he said in a statement.

“It’s great to have players with the experience of Pat and Willie back in the squad. The same goes for Julian and Lood, both of whom have played very well for us this year and will add something to the pack," he added.

“Pat has been included in the squad so that our medical and conditioning team can get first-hand feedback," Coetzee said.

“We have much work to do as a team and the best way to build confidence is to keep continuity and improve on the individual errors and our game management that have so far hampered us."

