DURBAN, South Africa have called up scrumhalf Piet van Zyl for the Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand at King’s Park on Saturday after Rudy Paige was ruled out through injury.

Paige took an accidental knee to the head at a ruck during South Africa’s 18-10 victory over Australia at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday and is still suffering concussion symptoms.

Van Zyl won two Springbok caps in 2013 and featured for the South African A side against England Saxons this year.

Winger Bryan Habana (thigh) and centre Jesse Kriel (groin) will continue to receive treatment for their injuries and will be assessed later in the week, the South African Rugby Union said in a statement on Monday.

Centre Damian de Allende and hooker Malcolm Marx will rejoin the squad after being released for provincial duty this past weekend.

The Boks will announce their team to face New Zealand on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)