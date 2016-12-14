Britain Rugby Union - Bath Rugby v Bristol Rugby - European Rugby Challenge Cup Pool Four - Recreation Ground - 20/10/16Bath's Michael van Vuuren tackled by Bristol?s Will Hurrell and Bristol?s James Phillips Action Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepicEDITORIAL USE...

LONDON Rugby union's world governing body announced new measures on Wednesday to protect players from head injuries.

World Rugby said in a statement that from Jan. 3 two new categories of dangerous tackles will carry penalty offences to deter and eradicate high tackles.

Minimum on-field sanctions will be introduced throughout the game for reckless and accidental contact with the head, measures that will effectively lower the acceptable height of the tackle.

A global education programme will support the measures.

"The approach, approved by the World Rugby Council after extensive expert, independent and union evaluation, combines with new disciplinary sanctions and a re-focus of match officials on dangerous play," World Rugby said.

"It will provide a package of measures that aims to change culture in the sport to ensure that the head is a no-go area."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)