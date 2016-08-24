West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
LONDON Cillian Willis has become the first professional rugby player to sue an English club for clinical negligence over concussion in a landmark case for the sport, his solicitor said on Wednesday.
The former scrumhalf is taking the action against Sale Sharks over two head injuries he suffered in a game against Swansea in the LV Cup in March, 2015.
The Irishman, a cousin of former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll, received treatment in the first half for a head injury before receiving a second head blow.
Willis was replaced in the game and never played professionally again. He had suffered previous concussions, was forced to retire aged 28.
Willis's solicitors McHale and Co told Reuters that the case is going to court but did not make any further a comment.
The Rugby Players' Association said it did not know of any other cases of players taking similar legal action.
Sale said they would not comment on the case which is not likely to be heard for at least 18 months.
Concussion is rugby union's most common injury. A study published by Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players' Association said the number of such injuries suffered by professional players in England rose by 59 per cent in the 2013-14 season, the last where figures are available. On average there were 10.5 concussions per 1,000 playing hours.
Concussion has also been identified as a serious problem in other sports and in the United States has been the subject of legal action by thousands of former American Footballers against the NFL.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.