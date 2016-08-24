LONDON Cillian Willis has become the first professional rugby player to sue an English club for clinical negligence over concussion in a landmark case for the sport, his solicitor said on Wednesday.

The former scrumhalf is taking the action against Sale Sharks over two head injuries he suffered in a game against Swansea in the LV Cup in March, 2015.

The Irishman, a cousin of former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll, received treatment in the first half for a head injury before receiving a second head blow.

Willis was replaced in the game and never played professionally again. He had suffered previous concussions, was forced to retire aged 28.

Willis's solicitors McHale and Co told Reuters that the case is going to court but did not make any further a comment.

The Rugby Players' Association said it did not know of any other cases of players taking similar legal action.

Sale said they would not comment on the case which is not likely to be heard for at least 18 months.

Concussion is rugby union's most common injury. A study published by Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players' Association said the number of such injuries suffered by professional players in England rose by 59 per cent in the 2013-14 season, the last where figures are available. On average there were 10.5 concussions per 1,000 playing hours.

Concussion has also been identified as a serious problem in other sports and in the United States has been the subject of legal action by thousands of former American Footballers against the NFL.

