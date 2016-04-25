Rugby Union - Harlequins v Grenoble - European Rugby Challenge Cup Semi Final - Twickenham Stoop - 22/4/16Joe Marler of Harlequins and Arnaud Hzguy of Grenoble clashAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

LONDON England prop Joe Marler has found himself in trouble again after being cited for foul play during Harlequins' 30-6 defeat of Grenoble in the European Challenge Cup semi-final.

Marler was reported after appearing to kick Grenoble hooker Arnaud Heguy while he was on the ground in the 26th minute of a game on April 22.

It was his first game since serving a two-match ban for calling Wales forward Samson Lee "Gypsy boy" in the Six Nations. The 25-year-old could face a four-week ban if found guilty by European Professional Club Rugby.

Marler's England teammate Owen Farrell was also cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on Wasps' scrum-half Dan Robson while playing for Saracens in the European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final at the weekend.

Fly-half Farrell was sent to the sin bin for the tackle, which led to Robson being taken off on a stretcher with a head injury. Saracens won the game 24-17.

The dates of the disciplinary hearings for Farrell and Marler have not been announced.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Mark Heinrich)