LONDON Second row George Kruis was retained in England's 24-man squad for this weekend's international against Argentina at Twickenham where he is set to replace suspended lock Joe Launchbury.

Kruis, who was a key part of England's Six Nations Grand Slam and the series whitewash in Australia, missed the victories over South Africa and Fiji because of minor ankle surgery.

Launchbury was cited for kicking Fiji centre Asaeli Tikoirotuma in the 42nd minute of Saturday's win and was handed a two-week ban which also rules him out of England's final autumn international at home to Australia.

Gloucester wing Jonny May, who made a try-scoring international return against South Africa after 10-month injury lay-off but was rested against Fiji, is also in line to start.

May could well replace Bath's Semesa Rokoduguni who marked his second England cap by scoring twice in the 58-15 win over Fiji but has been left out of the 24.

England Squad:

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Ben Youngs.

Forwards: Dan Cole, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Teimana Harrison, Dylan Hartley, Nathan Hughes, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Chris Robshaw, Kyle Sinckler, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Tom Wood

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)