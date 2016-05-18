England head coach Eddie Jones has distanced himself from suggestions by Toulon's owner Mourad Boudjellal that flanker Steffon Armitage could play for England this year.

The 30-year-old, who joined the French club in 2011, is not eligible to play for England under the country's selection policy, which excludes players in foreign leagues unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Boudjellal was quoted in several media reports earlier this week saying Armitage had asked to be released from the last year of his contract with Toulon to return to England, after being contacted by Jones.

But the England coach has now poured cold water on those claims, saying the conversation never took place.

"I don't control him (Armitage)... at the moment he is not eligible to play for England," Jones told British media.

Wasps are interested in bringing Armitage back to England, according to British media reports, but Jones said the player was not guaranteed a place in the squad even if the deal went through.

"It's not up to me, it's up to him. If he signs for Wasps, gets fit and plays good rugby I'll pick him," Jones added.

Armitage last played for his country six years ago.

Jones has selected a 26-man provisional training squad ahead of England's tour of Australia, which takes place in June.

