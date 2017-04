Chris Ashton of Saracens scores their second try. Saracens v Oyonnax - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool One - Allianz Park - 19/12/15. Action Images / Henry Browne Livepic

LONDON England winger Chris Ashton will appeal against a 10-week ban for eye-gouging that would rule him out of this year's Six Nations campaign, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Saracens player, recalled to the England squad for the first time in 18 months, was cited for making contact with the eyes of Ulster's Luke Marshall during a European Champions Cup match.

Ashton pleaded not guilty at a hearing last week and is appealing against the severity of the punishment.

England begin their Six Nations campaign in Scotland on Feb. 6.

