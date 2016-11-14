Britain Rugby Union - Exeter Chiefs v Bath Rugby - Aviva Premiership - Sandy Park - 30/10/16Dave Attwood of Bath Rugby tackled by Henry Slade of Exeter ChiefsMandatory Credit: Action Images / Henry BrowneLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON England lock Dave Attwood has been ruled out of Saturday's test against Fiji with a knee injury, the BBC reported on Monday.

Attwood, 29, came on as a second-half replacement during the 37-21 win over South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday and could have been in line to start against Fiji in place of Joe Launchbury or Courtney Lawes.

"We've got a few bumps and bruises from Saturday," England forwards coach Steve Borthwick said.

"Dave Attwood is having his knee treated. He's having an injection on his knee and is then returning to Bath so is unavailable."

Number eight Billy Vunipola will sit out training for two days to rest a knock.

