Wales celebrate defeating England 30 - 3 at the end of the match during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON England must "smash everything in red", maintain cool heads and silence a raucous Millennium Stadium crowd when they meet Wales in their Six Nations championship opener in Cardiff on Friday, England World Cup winner Neil Back said.

Stuart Lancaster's side suffered a humiliating 30-3 defeat on their last visit to the Welsh capital in 2013, a painful loss that ended their grand slam hopes and handed Warren Gatland's side a second successive title.

"England have got to silence the Welsh crowd. That's their job," Back, an integral part of England's 2003 World Cup-winning side, told Reuters.

"The first 15 minutes of each half will be absolutely critical to England's aspirations in this game.

"Drive the Welsh into their half, get on the scoreboard and smash everything that is in red. If they can create a quiet Millennium Stadium that will be a truly beautiful thing."

The Friday evening blockbuster is a pre-cursor to their World Cup pool meeting on Sept. 26 and Back said it was vital for England to land a "psychological blow".

But the former flanker is concerned about England's preparations for the Six Nations, the number of injuries that have forced Lancaster's selection hand and the lack of settled players in key positions.

"England's major concerns at the moment are not necessarily with the level of injuries because we have quite a depth of players, better than anyone else," said the former British and Irish Lion.

"It is not a settled team -- particularly that midfield partnership. They are up against a more settled Welsh backline."

INEXPERIENCED BACKLINE

Jonathan Joseph and Luther Burrell will be the starting centres in an inexperienced backline and although Back said their selection "showed intent" by Lancaster, England must find a midfield balance.

"We do not know our combination - 10-12-13. We've some great players to choose from...Burrell and Joseph are very exciting but two weeks ago Burrell came out second best against (Wales centre) Jamie Roberts," Back said in reference to Northampton Saint's European Cup home defeat by French side Racing Metro.

Back believes one way England can subdue the Welsh is by reverting to the type of forward-dominated power game that brought a 27-17 victory over Australia in their final Autumn international.

"We saw in the Six Nations last year they started to build on their attack philosophy but, with the injuries now, I think they are going to have to go back to type and look to build on their dominant set-piece performance against Australia," Back said.

"Playing the set-piece might be well be good enough to beat Wales but ultimately it won't be good enough to beat the highest ranked teams at the World Cup."

Whatever the outcome, Back said England had some way to go to produce a team capable of landing the Webb Ellis Cup in October.

"We've got a team that can beat anyone but what we haven't proven is that we can win consistently. To win a World Cup you have to win seven games on the bounce and England have not done that. We have to start that charge now."

Back picked out fullback Mike Brown as "world class" -- he expects the Englishman and Welsh counterpart Leigh Halfpenny) to have a "battle royal" -- but while he said England had plenty of "good players", few could as yet be called "absolutely world class".

"A number have got the potential to be world class but because they've not done it on a consistent basis, they cannot be labelled that yet," he added.

Back was taking to Reuters as the official ambassador for breakdown specialists Green Flag, an official partner of Aviva Premiership Rugby.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)