Scrum half Kahn Fotuali'i has joined Bath Rugby from Northampton Saints, the Premiership club announced on their website.

The 34-year-old made over 50 appearances for Saints after signing from Ospreys in 2013 and was part of Northampton's Premiership winning squad in 2014.

"I'm really excited to be joining Bath," Fotuali'i told the club's website (www.bathrugby.com).

"They have an exciting, attacking ethos, which I'm looking forward to being part of, and I really like the focus that is put on individual development of players.

"You can always continue to learn as a player, so I'm looking forward to getting started and preparing for the season ahead."

The New Zealand-born Fotuali'i, who has also played for Super Rugby side Canterbury Crusaders, has been capped 28 times by Samoa.

