Former England captain Steve Borthwick is set to join Eddie Jones in the England coaching set-up, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday, citing two "well-placed" sources.

Borthwick, who recently took up a position with Bristol as forwards coach, was formally approached by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) recently and looks likely to become head coach Jones's first appointment since taking charge of England.

Jones is an admirer of Borthwick, who worked with him as a line-out specialist and tactician for Japan, helping them to three victories during the Rugby World Cup, including their shock win over South Africa.

Borthwick's appointment to Jones's management team is a "done deal", but might not be confirmed until next week, with Bristol reluctant to lose the 36-year-old, the Telegraph said.

Jones has yet to announce whether he will be keeping on any of former coach Stuart Lancaster's three assistants - Graham Rowntree, Andy Farrell and Mike Catt.

