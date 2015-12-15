LONDON Bristol rugby club bristled on Tuesday at news their forwards coach Steve Borthwick had agreed to join the England set-up as Eddie Jones's assistant.

Just an hour after a Rugby Football Union statement trumpeted Borthwick's appointment, the west country club drew a line in the sand with its own terse comment.

"Bristol Rugby want to make it clear that we have not agreed that Steve Borthwick can leave our employment," they said.

"Steve Borthwick is subject to a recently signed long term employment contract. Bristol Rugby did not give the RFU permission to speak with Steve Borthwick."

Bristol said they would take "all reasonable actions as necessary to protect the Club’s position" and would not be making any further statement.

Borthwick signed for Bristol in October after coaching the Japanese national team with Jones.

The two men worked together for three years, culminating in the team's impressive World Cup display this year.

Jones also signed the former lock when he was Saracens coach.

The 36-year-old former Bath and Saracens captain, Borthwick won 57 England caps between 2001 and 2010 and played in the 2007 World Cup, when England lost to South Africa in the final.

"I have known Steve for a long time and he has done fantastic work as a coach," Jones said in a statement.

"His coaching in Japan in recent years shows he can get the best out of the players at the highest level."

Borthwick said in the RFU statement: "This is a huge honour to be asked as these chances don’t come around often. We have an exciting group of players in England and I am really looking forward to the challenge and getting England beating the best teams in the world."

Borthwick is expected to be joined on the staff by defence coach Paul Gustard, another Saracens link, while Northampton backs coach Alex King is also in the frame.

The Rugby Football Union announced on Monday that former coach Stuart Lancaster's three assistants -- Andy Farrell, Graham Rowntree and Mike Catt -- had all been sacked just over a year after signing six-year-contracts.

Lancaster was fired following England's dismal performance as hosts of this year's World Cup in which they failed to reach the knockout stages.

Jones's first game in charge is away to Scotland in the Six Nations Championship on Feb. 6.

(Additional reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)