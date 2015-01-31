Sam Burgess (C), from England, attend a training session of the rugby league club 'Sydney Rabbitohs' in Sydney September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Sam Burgess, England's prized capture from rugby league, appears a long way from claiming a World Cup starting spot after a low-key debut for the second string Saxons in Cork on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who switched codes after leading the South Sydney Rabbitohs to Australia's National Rugby League Grand Final in October despite breaking his cheekbone, was replaced late in England's 18-9 win over the Ireland Wolfhounds after an ineffectual display.

"Sam has had a great week for us, but unfortunately didn't have the ball on the front foot and probably tried to force a couple of things," Saxons coach and former England fullback Jon Callard was quoted as saying by British media.

"He made a lovely little break and offload, which is what his strength is, but we just couldn't get him into the game at set-piece.

"What he did with the ball in hand wasn't there to see, but he did a lot of good stuff without the ball."

England head coach Stuart Lancaster, whose team kick-off the Six Nations against Wales on Feb. 6, watched on from the stands but it is unlikely he will be calling on the Bath centre for the European tournament after this display.

The Six Nations was regarded as a key opportunity for Burgess to show why he should start for England at their home World Cup which begins in September.

Instead it was flyhalf Henry Slade who impressed, scoring a try and kicking eight points, with replacement Christian Wade also going over in the last minute to clinch the victory before a capacity 8,200 crowd at Irish Independent Park.

The hosts, whose points came from three Ian Madigan penalties, welcomed back Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien from shoulder surgery in his first match since September.

(Writing by Ken Ferris and Patrick Johnston, editing by Gene Cherry)