England's Luther Burrell in action with Wales' Jamie Roberts in their Old Mutual Wealth Cup fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain on May 29, 2016. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne/File Photo.

England will test Australia with a high-intensity game plan and are ready for a tough physical battle during their three-test overseas tour next month, centre Luther Burrell said.

The 28-year-old, who replaced the injured Manu Tuilagi in the touring squad, scored a try in England's 27-13 victory over Wales at Twickenham on Sunday.

Burrell said that although England were leaving for the tour with momentum on their side, a harder challenge awaits in Australia.

"You saw (against Wales) that as soon as we get on the front foot, we want to pound the gain line," he told British media.

"Some of the contacts were massive. With the back row that Australia have, we are ­going to take some big collisions," said the Northampton player, who made his first test appearance since August 2015 in the Wales game.

"It's a high tempo, high intensity game plan that we want to have in place. It's a huge challenge, but we're in a brilliant position," he said.

Burrell said England head coach Eddie Jones had boosted his confidence after he was left out of England's World Cup squad by former head coach Stuart Lancaster.

"He's (Jones) been in constant contact, he's been brilliant with me and my development," Burrell added. "He's a fantastic bloke."

England play Australia in the first test on June 11 in Brisbane.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)