England's Luther Burrell in action with Wales' Jamie Roberts in their Old Mutual Wealth Cup fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain on May 29, 2016. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne/File Photo.

Centre Luther Burrell is keen to prove his worth for England following his call-up for their three-test tour of Australia, which starts on Saturday.

Burrell was named in the touring squad last month after Manu Tuilagi withdrew with a hamstring injury.

"I have to know my role in the team and stick to what I'm good at, not doing anything out of character. I need to be physical and defend well, playing with aggression," Burrell told British media.

"I've never played against Australia. I'm really excited to get back out there with this group of players. It's something I don't really want to let go of again."

Head coach Eddie Jones had overlooked Burrell for this year's Six Nations triumph, adding to the 28-year-old's misery after the once regular starter was left out of the World Cup squad by predecessor Stuart Lancaster.

"I got a bit of stick when Eddie said I came into camp 'grossly overweight', as you can imagine! Eddie thinks it was fat, but it was lean muscle," Burrell added.

"Eddie wanted me to be quicker, sharper and fitter, so I really had to work on that. I needed to be more agile so that I'm not one-dimensional. I was struggling to do that with the extra 8kgs I was carrying."

England, who have beaten their hosts on Australian soil three times, begin the tour against Australia in Brisbane, followed by matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)