England's Dylan Hartley sits on the field after being defeated by Wales 30 - 3 during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Firebrand hooker Dylan Hartley is set to replace Chris Robshaw as England captain under new coach Eddie Jones, British media reported on Thursday.

Loose forward Robshaw led his country 42 times under former coach Stuart Lancaster, culminating in this year's World Cup when England failed to get past the group stage on home soil.

Hartley was dropped from the World Cup squad after being suspended for a head-butt in a club game for Northampton, the latest in a long line of disciplinary offences that have plagued his career.

The New Zealand-born 29-year-old, who has made 66 test appearances for England, has not played for Northampton recently due to concussion but is close to returning to fitness.

Jones was named as England coach last month after Lancaster was fired following the team's poor World Cup campaign.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Nick Mulvenney)