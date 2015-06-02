England XV v Barbarians - Twickenham Stadium - 31/5/15Danny Cipriani of England XV scores a try despite the efforts of Joe Rokocoko of BarbariansAction Images via Reuters / Henry Browne

LONDON Sale Sharks and England fly-half Danny Cipriani has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a car crash in the early hours of Monday morning.

Cipriani, who returned to Six Nations action in February after a seven-year absence and has been tipped for a place in the England World Cup squad, was not hurt in the collision.

Hours before the incident, Cipriani had played for England against the Barbarians, scoring two tries and kicking 23 points to push himself further into contention for this year's tournament.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 27-year-old man had been arrested and released on bail.

Cipriani is the latest England player to be involved in off-field problems.

Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi was convicted of assaulting two female police officers and a taxi driver and will not feature in the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 World Cup being played in England.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)