LONDON Backup flyhalf Danny Cipriani remains in contention for a place in England's World Cup squad after he was re-bailed in his drink driving case until after the tournament.

The 27-year-old Sale Sharks back was arrested on June 1 after an early morning car crash in London but was named in Stuart Lancaster's training squad for the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 tournament on home soil.

British media on Monday quoted a police spokesman confirming Cipriani had been re-bailed until mid-November pending further investigation.

"We weren't in control of the initial date and we certainly weren't in control of this date," Lancaster told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It's been extended by the police so we'll wait and see. He's not been charged by the police. He's here as a bona fide member of the squad and will be judged accordingly."

Lancaster added that number eights Nick Easter and Ben Morgan were back in training in a 46-man squad, which he said would be narrowed down "a little bit" by the end of the week.

England kick-off their bid for a second World Cup title on Sept. 18 against Pacific Nations Cup winners Fiji at Twickenham before further Group A matches against Wales, Australia and Uruguay.

Cipriani, a versatile back, is expected to provide cover to fly-halves George Ford and Owen Farrell if he makes Lancaster's squad.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien and Martyn Herman)