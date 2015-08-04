Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
LONDON Backup flyhalf Danny Cipriani remains in contention for a place in England's World Cup squad after he was re-bailed in his drink driving case until after the tournament.
The 27-year-old Sale Sharks back was arrested on June 1 after an early morning car crash in London but was named in Stuart Lancaster's training squad for the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 tournament on home soil.
British media on Monday quoted a police spokesman confirming Cipriani had been re-bailed until mid-November pending further investigation.
"We weren't in control of the initial date and we certainly weren't in control of this date," Lancaster told a news conference on Tuesday.
"It's been extended by the police so we'll wait and see. He's not been charged by the police. He's here as a bona fide member of the squad and will be judged accordingly."
Lancaster added that number eights Nick Easter and Ben Morgan were back in training in a 46-man squad, which he said would be narrowed down "a little bit" by the end of the week.
England kick-off their bid for a second World Cup title on Sept. 18 against Pacific Nations Cup winners Fiji at Twickenham before further Group A matches against Wales, Australia and Uruguay.
Cipriani, a versatile back, is expected to provide cover to fly-halves George Ford and Owen Farrell if he makes Lancaster's squad.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien and Martyn Herman)
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
WELLINGTON South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.