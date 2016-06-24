LONDON England fly-half Danny Cipriani was found guilty of drinking and driving on Friday following an incident last June in which he crashed his Mercedes into a minicab.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that the 28-year-old was twice over the legal limit when he crashed his car following a night out on June 1, 2015.

Wasps player Cipriani, who had denied the charge, was also fined 7,620 pounds (about $10,450).

It is not the first time Cipriani, capped only 14 times for England despite once being touted as a golden boy, has found himself in trouble.

In 2008 he was axed from the England squad after being photographed coming out of a nightclub two days before he was scheduled to make his starting debut.

In 2013 he was struck by a bus after a night out.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)