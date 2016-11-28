Rugby Union Britain - England v Argentina - 2016 Old Mutual Wealth Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 26/11/16 England's Elliot Daly is sent off Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON England back Elliot Daly has been banned for three weeks for the dangerous tackle that led to him being sent off after five minutes of Saturday's test against Argentina, World Rugby (WR) said on Monday.

Daly, normally a centre but playing on the wing, was red carded for a dangerous challenge on Argentina forward Leonardo Senatore, tackling him in the air and causing him to land on his head and shoulders.

"Mr Daly accepted that he had committed an act of foul play and that it warranted a red card and the Disciplinary Committee found that he had acted recklessly," WR said in a statement.

Daly, only the fifth England player to be sent off in an international, was given a six-week-ban but had it halved because he acknowledged his wrongdoing and apologised to Senatore, who took no further part in the match after the incident.

The 24-year-old will miss England's final autumn international against Australia on Saturday and is likely to be replaced by Semesa Rokoduguni or Marland Yarde.

Daly will be available again for his club Wasps on Dec. 18.

