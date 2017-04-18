Former All Blacks and Harlequins fly-half Nick Evans has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

Evans, who began his career at Otago as a full-back, made his test debut for New Zealand against England in 2004 and won a total of 16 caps, scoring 103 points. He last played for the All Blacks at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

The 36-year-old joined English Premiership side Harlequins in 2008 and went on to make 206 appearances for the club, scoring a club record 2,217 points with 30 tries, 309 conversions, 476 penalties and seven drop goals.

"I thought leaving New Zealand was hard, but leaving the game I've played since I was eight years old, and professionally for 17 years, is tough," Evans said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I need to thank the clubs I have represented, the coaches -- who have helped shape the player I am today -- and the fans, both in New Zealand where it all started, and here in the UK, for their support.

"I couldn't think of a better shirt and place to finish my career at than Harlequins."

Evans scored 20 points against Leicester Tigers in the 2011-12 Premiership final to secure Harlequins' first league title. He also kicked a touchline conversion to win the Amlin Challenge Cup in 2011.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)