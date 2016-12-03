LONDON England's victory over Australia on Saturday completed an unbeaten year for the team under coach Eddie Jones.

Below is a list of the 13 victories in 2016

Six Nations

6 Feb Scotland 9 England 15

14 Feb Italy 9 England 40

27 Feb England 21 Ireland 10

12 Mar England 25 Wales 21

19 Mar France 21 England 31

---

29 May England 27 Wales 13

---

11 Jun Australia 28 England 39

18 Jun Australia 7 England 23

25 Jun Australia 40 England 44

---

12 Nov England 37 South Africa 21

19 Nov England 58 Fiji 15

26 Nov England 27 Argentina 14

04 Dec England 37 Australia 21

Note: England also won their last game of 2015, 60-3 against Uruguay in the Rugby World Cup, taking their winning run to 14 and equalling the national record set under Clive Woodward in 2002/03. The Tier One record for successive victories is 18, set by New Zealand from 2015-16.

