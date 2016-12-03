Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
LONDON England's victory over Australia on Saturday completed an unbeaten year for the team under coach Eddie Jones.
Below is a list of the 13 victories in 2016
Six Nations
6 Feb Scotland 9 England 15
14 Feb Italy 9 England 40
27 Feb England 21 Ireland 10
12 Mar England 25 Wales 21
19 Mar France 21 England 31
---
29 May England 27 Wales 13
---
11 Jun Australia 28 England 39
18 Jun Australia 7 England 23
25 Jun Australia 40 England 44
---
12 Nov England 37 South Africa 21
19 Nov England 58 Fiji 15
26 Nov England 27 Argentina 14
04 Dec England 37 Australia 21
Note: England also won their last game of 2015, 60-3 against Uruguay in the Rugby World Cup, taking their winning run to 14 and equalling the national record set under Clive Woodward in 2002/03. The Tier One record for successive victories is 18, set by New Zealand from 2015-16.
(Editing by:)
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
Tiger Woods produced the good, the bad and the ugly in his first PGA Tour start in 17 months on Thursday while Olympic champion Justin Rose set the early pace in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.