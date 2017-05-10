FILE PHOTO: England's Toby Flood kicks a penalty against Italy during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Twickenham Stadium in London March 10, 2013 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Flyhalf Toby Flood has re-signed with the Newcastle Falcons, nine years after leaving the club where he made his professional rugby debut, the Falcons have confirmed.

Flood, who won 60 caps for England, played for the Falcons from 2005-2008 before moving to Leicester Tigers, where he won three Premiership titles. He then joined Toulouse in 2014.

"When the opportunity came on to the table it didn't take long for me to make the decision," the 31-year-old told the club's website. (www.newcastlefalcons.co.uk)

"It really feels like I'm coming home..."

Newcastle have improved since finishing second bottom in the 2015-2016 season and ended this campaign in eighth position. Flood is the Falcons' 10th confirmed signing for next season.

"He has vast leadership experience, he will bring an extra dimension to our game and this really is a signing which outlines the ambition we have to rise even further up the Premiership table," Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"We have quality players coming through our academy and a number of major new signings joining us. All the signs are really positive for next season and it is a hugely exciting time to be involved with the club."

