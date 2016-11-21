Britain Rugby Union - England v Fiji - 2016 Old Mutual Wealth Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 19/11/16 England head coach Eddie Jones before the game Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

LONDON England coach Eddie Jones believes his flyhalf George Ford can become a better player that New Zealand's Beauden Barrett if he learns to be more selfish.

The 23-year-old Ford has impressed Jones with his "absolutely outstanding" skills and was instrumental in England's 58-15 demolition of Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday during which they ran in nine tries.

"I think George can be better than Beauden Barrett," Jones told reporters.

World player of the year Barrett, who has taken over the All Blacks number 10 shirt from Dan Carter and kept the New Zealanders top of the world rankings, was man of the match in their 21-9 win over Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

"People rave about Beauden Barrett but I don't. I just think George has got a great feel for the game," Jones said.

"He needs to work on his running game a bit, needs to be more of a threat himself. He's actually too selfless. He needs to be a bit more selfish with the ball at times," the Australian added.

England, who extended their run to 12 successive wins by crushing Fiji, they host Argentina on Saturday before meeting Australia on Dec. 3 when they could equal their record of 14 test victories in a row.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)