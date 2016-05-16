Head coach Mike Ford is to leave Bath after four years in charge, the English Premiership club said in a statement on Monday.

Ford, 50, led Bath to the Premiership final last season where they lost to Saracens but they finished ninth in the top-flight standings this season.

"Over the four years Mike has been with the Club, both he and the team under his guidance have achieved a huge amount," managing director Tarquin McDonald told the club's website (www.bathrugby.com).

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mike for all his hard work, passion and commitment to the Club and wish him all the best for the future."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)