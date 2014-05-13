LONDON The purge at Gloucester rugby club continued on Tuesday when defence coach Paul Moriarty followed director of rugby Nigel Davies out the door.

The former dual code international, one of Davies' first appointments in July 2012, became the latest victim of a disappointing season in which Gloucester finished ninth in the Aviva Premiership.

Gloucester CEO Stephen Vaughan thanked Moriarty for his application and dedication but said it was only right the new director of rugby be involved in the recruitment of new coaches.

"Defence is one of the most important facets of the modern game and we plan to introduce a new approach and philosophy in that area," Vaughan said in a statement on the club website (www.gloucesterrugby.co.uk).

"(Moriarty is) naturally disappointed but understands the rationale. We would like to wish him well for the future."

Former Welsh international Davies was sacked on Monday, Gloucester's 28-27 defeat by relegated Worcester at the weekend seemingly the last straw for the club's board.

"It has been a tremendously difficult decision to reach. Nigel is a man who I personally have come to like and respect very much during my time at the club. He has worked tirelessly at his role over the past two seasons, he has been an excellent ambassador for the club and understands the expectation and levels we need to be performing at," Vaughan said.

"However, playing performances and results during 2013-14 were a big disappointment to everyone at the club. As a result, the board has decided that the future interests of the team would be best served with a different individual in charge of team affairs.

"We have clear aspirations to be a top four side and that must drive our decision making process."

The club has launched a worldwide search for a new man at the top, with former South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallett and ex-Australia coach Robbie Deans mentioned by observers as possible candidates.

(Reporting by Ossain Shine; editing by Josh Reich)