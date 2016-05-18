LONDON Saracens and England fullback Alex Goode has been named the Premiership Rugby Player of the Season 2015/16.

Goode was an instrumental member of Saracens' European Champions Cup-winning side and helped guide the north London club to their seventh straight Premiership Rugby semi-final.

The 28-year-old, part of England's Grand Slam-winning squad this season, was chosen by a panel of 10 rugby journalists and presented with the award at a ceremony at London's Hilton Park Lane hotel on Wednesday.

"Alex Goode has been one of the Aviva Premiership's most consistent performers for a number of seasons but in this campaign has been hugely influential in Saracens' success and has produced some of the best form of his career," said Phil Winstanley, rugby director at Premiership Rugby.

"Alex's explosive pace, quick feet, game management, kicking game and exceptional distribution skills have been the platform for a number of Saracens' victories this season."

Sale Sharks wing John O'Donnell earned the Aviva Community Player of the Season Award, for his volunteering work with Wigan Youth Zone.

