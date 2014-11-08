New Zealand's coach Steve Hansen arrives for their international rugby union match against England at Twickenham in London November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has blasted the growing involvement of TV producers on rugby, saying the replays shown on stadium big screens are starting to influence matches.

The All Blacks beat England 24-21 at Twickenham on Saturday in a game that featured several incidents referred to the television match official (TMO), including at least one that was referred only after the home crowd's outraged reaction to a big-screen replay alerted referee Nigel Owens to the incident.

Replacement flyhalf Beauden Barrett was lining up a conversion 10 minutes from time when the crowd erupted at a replay that seemed to show the ball to have been touched down short of the line.

Owens, who had awarded the try without involving the TMO, then decided to "go upstairs". The replay showed that the line in question was part of some advertising markings and that the ball had been safely grounded.

Hansen was unimpressed.

"My biggest concern is not TMOs or refs; my biggest concern is that the TV producers are starting to have an influence on the game, and it's not on the away side I might add," he told reporters.

"Something goes wrong, we see a replay 10 times. The referee hasn't seen it, the touch judge hasn't seen it and the TMO hasn't seen it.

"We don't need a TV producer to replay something 100 times. That's not in the character or the spirit of our game.

"Referees will make mistakes and some of them will cost you the game, but you've got to live with that because some day you'll get the rub of the green. But TV producers, they are starting to annoy me somewhat."

Captain Richie McCaw agreed, citing a TMO decision in his side's recent defeat in Johannesburg as another example.

In that match referee Wayne Barnes awarded a penalty for a high tackle by Liam Messam on South Africa's Schalk Burger, again after being alerted to the incident via a big-screen TV replay. Pat Lambie slotted the resulting kick to give the Springboks a 27-25 victory.

Retired South African referee Jonathan Kaplan, who took charge of a world record 68 tests, criticised the procedure that led to that Ellis Park decision.

"I doubt whether that clip would have been brought up on the screen by producers in Australia or New Zealand and replayed over and over," he said after the match.

"Is it right that someone outside of the domain of the match officials can affect the outcome of a major test match? And how neutral is he?"

(Editing by: Ossian Shine)