England fullback Mike Brown has committed his long-term future to English Premiership side Harlequins, the club said in a statement on Wednesday without going into details over the length of the new deal.

Brown, who has 43 caps for his country, made his senior debut for the club in 2005 having joined the academy set up three years earlier.

The 30-year-old is the most experienced back within the Harlequins' squad with 248 appearances and 79 tries to his name.

"I am delighted to sign a new contract... I feel we can compete at the highest level and push for silverware. Over the coming years, I will be playing at my peak," Brown said on the club website (www.quins.co.uk).

"I feel fit, strong and with the experience I have gained by playing international rugby, it will give me every opportunity to achieve the personal goals I have set for myself to win trophies for Quins, continue to play for England and hopefully be part of the 2017 Lions Tour," he added.

