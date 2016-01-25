LONDON Factbox on the disciplinary problems of new England rugby captain Dylan Hartley who has served bans totalling 54 weeks during his career.

EYE-GOUGING

Hartley, then a 21-year-old, was banned 26 weeks for eye-gouging two Wasps players in a Premiership match in 2007, a suspension that cost him a place in England's World Cup squad.

BITING

In 2012, Hartley was hit with an eight-week ban after he bit Ireland's Stephen Ferris during a Six Nations match. The incident was not seen at the time but Hartley was punished retrospectively.

PUNCHING

Later the same year, Hartley threw several punches while playing for Northampton against Ulster, landing one on rival hooker Rory Best that yielded a two-week ban.

SWEARING

Hartley this time found himself in hot water for verbally abusing referee Wayne Barnes in the 2013 Premiership final against Leicester.

His 11-week ban came at a high cost, ruling him out of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

ELBOWING

In another incident against Leicester, this time in 2014, Hartley was sent off for elbowing Matt Smith in the face and received a three-week ban.

HEAD-BUTTING

A head-butt on Saracens' Jamie George in the Premiership semi-final proved to be the final straw for England coach Stuart Lancaster who axed Hartley from his World Cup training squad. Hartley served a four-week ban for the offence.

