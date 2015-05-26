England's Dylan Hartley sits on the field after being defeated by Wales 30 -3 during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON England and Northampton hooker Dylan Hartley is in hot water yet again after being ordered to appear before a Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel on Wednesday having been cited for striking Saracens' Jamie George with his head.

The incident happened during last Saturday's Premiership semi-final and Hartley, who has a poor disciplinary record, is likely to miss at least the three World Cup warm-up games if found guilty.

The hooker, who missed out on a the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour after being sent off in the Premiership final and banned for 11 weeks for abusing the referee, could even be unavailable for the tournament, which England kick off against Fiji on September 18, if he is banned.

England host France on Aug. 15 and play them a week later in Paris before facing Ireland at Twickenham on September 5.

Saracens won last week's game and face Bath in the final on Saturday.

