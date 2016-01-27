Rugby Union - 2016 RBS Six Nations Media Launch - The Hurlingham Club, Ranelagh Gardens, London - 27/1/16England captain Dylan Hartley during the Media LaunchAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX247VQ

A British bookmaker is offering odds of 16/1 that England's new captain Dylan Hartley, whose career has been plagued by brushes with rugby authority, will be sent off during the Six Nations tournament starting on Feb 6.

The combative 29-year-old hooker was named skipper by coach Eddie Jones on Monday, succeeding Chris Robshaw.

New Zealand-born Hartley has won 66 caps since his test debut in 2008. But he has also accumulated bans totalling 54 weeks for head-butting, biting, gouging, swearing at a referee, elbowing and punching, and was dropped from the squad for last year's Rugby World Cup.

Bookmaker William Hill also makes England, who face Wales and defending champions Ireland at home, 13/8 favourites to lift the trophy.

"We have seen a surge of bets for England to win both the Six Nations and the Grand Slam since Mr Hartley was confirmed as captain," said a spokesman for the bookmaker.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)