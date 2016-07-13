LONDON England flanker James Haskell could be out for six months due to a foot injury, his club Wasps said on Tuesday.

Haskell, 31, suffered the injury during England's second test against Australia in Melbourne in June, where the visitors sealed a series win before going on to complete the 3-0 whitewash.

Wasps said the back row required reconstructive surgery to his big toe and was expected to be sidelined for four-to-six months.

England host South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia at Twickenham in the autumn internationals in November and early December.

"James’s performances with England, both in the 3-0 series win over Australia and in England’s Six Nations grand slam success, have been hugely impressive," said director of rugby Dai Young.

"Everyone at Wasps knows how hard James works to make those performances happen, and we know he’ll be working just as hard to come back in the best shape possible.

"Our medical team will be working closely with James over the next few months to get him back to full fitness."

