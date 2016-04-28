Neal Hatley will leave Premiership club Bath at the end of the season to take over as England's scrum coach.

The 46-year-old will work under Australian Eddie Jones alongside defence coach Paul Gustard and forwards' coach Steve Borthwick.

"I'd like to thank Bath Rugby for their understanding. Being asked by Eddie Jones to be part of the national team's coaching staff is a real honour and a special moment for me and my family," Hatley said in a statement on Thursday.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)