Fiji-born forward Nathan Hughes has admitted that the financial benefits of representing England played an important factor in the decision to pledge allegiance to his adopted nation.

Hughes, who qualifies for England via the three-year residency rule, is set to make his first start for Eddie Jones' side against his homeland on Saturday after Billy Vunipola picked up a minor knock in last weekend's win over South Africa.

"I would love for Fiji to have more resources but it is the way it is. They just have to deal with it and live on whatever they have got," Hughes, who made his debut from the bench against the Springboks, told British media.

"There is a big difference and that is why people want to play rugby and how they survive. It is their bread and butter. That's the decision I made -- I play my rugby to support my family and put shelter over their heads.

"Back home it has all been positive comments, everyone happy and proud of the decision I have made. Last week was exciting for me and my family."

The explosive number eight, who joined English side Wasps in 2013, realises that he may be in for some rough treatment from Fiji's players at Twickenham on Saturday.

"I do understand it. If you're an Islander, and I have this opportunity to play against Fiji, you know what is coming. You take it and you have got to give it back. They'll know it's coming too," he said.

"It will be very special to make this first start against Fiji, but we've got a lot of class back-rowers in the squad, waiting for the opportunity."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)