LONDON More than 82,000 fans and the players and officials of the England and Australia rugby teams were united in a minute's applause in tribute to Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, who died this week after being struck on the head while batting.

Two cricket bats were stood up by the Australian dug-out, one bearing the words "PH 63 not out" in reference to the score he was on when hit in the Sheffield Shield match in Sydney.

Australia's players wore black armbands for the match, the last on their European tour.

