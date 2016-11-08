LONDON Prop Kyle Sinckler is set to make his England debut after being named in a 25-man squad by coach Eddie Jones for the game against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

Sinckler, 23, was one of four props retained by Jones along with Dan Cole, Joe Marler and Mako Vunipola.

Flanker Tom Wood is still in contention to make his first appearance under Jones, one of four back-row forwards in the squad along with former captain Chris Robshaw, Billy Vunipola and Nathan Hughes.

The 30-year-old Wood was recalled after injuries ruled out 10 players, including five flankers, for the games against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia.

Wood's Northampton team mate Teimana Harrison, who was unceremoniously hauled off by Jones in the first half of the third test against Australia in June, was among the players sent back to their clubs.

Jonny May and Marland Yarde are set to start on the wings against the Springboks in the absence of injured Jack Nowell and Anthony Watson.

Semesa Rokoduguni, who won a solitary cap in 2014 before being dumped by former coach Stuart Lancaster and has been in great form for Bath this season, failed to make the cut.

Jones looks set to carry on with his policy of playing Owen Farrell at centre, outside flyhalf George Ford, despite Farrell playing his club rugby for Saracens at number 10.

Uncapped New Zealand-born Ben Te'o also made the final 25, although Jones looks likely to continue with Jonathan Joseph at outside centre alongside Farrell.

England have not beaten South Africa in 10 years and were the only major nation Lancaster did not get a win against - though he did manage a 14-14 draw in Port Elizabeth in 2012.

Either side of that have been 11 defeats, including the 2007 World Cup final. England's last victory came at Twickenham in 2006, the last of a seven-game winning run against the Springboks.

ForwardsJosh Beaumont (Sale Sharks)

Dave Attwood (Bath Rugby)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints)

Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)Joe Marler (Harlequins)

Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Tommy Taylor (Wasps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Tom Wood (Northampton Saints)Backs Mike Brown (Harlequins) Danny Care (Harlequins)

Elliot Daly (Wasps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens) George Ford (Bath Rugby)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby)

Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors) Marland Yarde (Harlequins)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips/Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)