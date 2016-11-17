LONDON England coach Eddie Jones said on Thursday he will delay naming his team for the test against Fiji on Saturday due to injury concerns.

Forwards Billy Vunipola and Nathan Hughes and centre Elliot Daly are still carrying knocks from last weekend's 37-21 victory over South Africa, Jones told reporters.

"The Australian will now name his side on Friday morning.

"The South African game was very tough physically so we're still carrying some knocks and bruises," he said.

"We'll look to see how those knocks resolve themselves over the next 24 hours. It's ongoing, processing all the information.

Winger Semesa Rokoduguni and fullback Alex Goode look likely to start the game and filled those positions during training on Thursday, though fellow wing Jonny May missed the session.

Rokoduguni, the form winger in the Premiership this season for Bath, replaces Marland Yarde on the right wing with Goode, last season's Premiership player of the year, making his first start under Jones, ahead of Mike Brown.

Uncapped 21-year-old Bath lock Charlie Ewels is expected to be named among the replacements after a knee injury ruled out back-up lock Dave Attwood.

With concerns over Hughes and Vunipola, Jones has recalled Tom Wood to the training base, days after releasing him back to his club after he played against the Springboks.

Jones is seeking his 11th successive England victory since succeeding Stuart Lancaster last November. England are also expecting to make it seven out of seven against the Pacific islanders, who they last met in last year's World Cup, winning 35-11.

Jones said he did not want his team to get sucked into a sevens-style match against Fiji.

"You can't join the party, you don't want to open the game up too much," he said.

"You go over there and the kids are throwing 15-metre torpedo passes through their legs so we have to play a very structured, controlled game."

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)