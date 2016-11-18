Semesa Rokoduguni of Bath Rugby scores their first try. Exeter Chiefs v Bath Rugby - Aviva Premiership - Sandy Park - 30/10/16. Action Images / Henry Browne Livepic

LONDON Semesa Rokoduguni, Alex Goode and Jonathan Joseph return to a new-look backline with Teimana Harrison in at flanker as England made four changes for Saturday's Twickenham test against Fiji.

Elliot Daly is pressed into action as an emergency winger after injury ruled out Marland Yarde and Jonny May, who both started last week's win over South Africa.

Coach Eddie Jones had delayed naming his team until Friday but will have been relieved that Billy Vunipola has come through to start at number eight and Nathan Hughes on the bench.

Rokokudini will be winning his second cap, having played 60 minutes against New Zealand two years ago then being dropped by former coach Stuart Lancaster.

Harrison has two caps but his second was an unfortunate one as he was hauled off by Jones before halftime against Australia in June.

He gets another chance, however, after a succession of injuries to potential back rowers, and will start at number seven.

Joseph returns to the starting team at outside centre with Daly, who took the number 13 shirt against the Springboks, filling in on the left wing.

Goode, last year's player of the season, replaces Mike Brown, who has been sick.

Uncapped lock Charlie Ewels is among the replacements, as is utility back Henry Slade, hoping for his first appearance since the World Cup.

Jones is seeking an 11th successive victory since replacing Lancaster and while he should achieve it relatively comfortably, he has identified "work-ons" for the stiffer tests to come against Argentina and Australia.

"While we were satisfied with last week’s result against South Africa there was plenty to improve on," he said in a statement.

"We want a much more complete performance on Saturday – we want to be in total control of the game and tidy up the things we didn’t do well enough last weekend."

England team: 15. Alex Goode (Saracens), 14. Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), 12. Owen Farrell (Saracens) 11. Elliot Daly (Wasps), 10. George Ford (Bath), 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester), 1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens), 2. Dylan Hartley (captain, Northampton Saints), 3. Dan Cole (Leicester), 4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps), 5. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), 6. Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), 7. Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints), 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: 16. Jamie George (Saracens), 17. Joe Marler (Harlequins), 18. Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), 19. Charlie Ewels (Bath), 20. Nathan Hughes (Wasps), 21. Danny Care (Harlequins), 22. Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), 23. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs).

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)